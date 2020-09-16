Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - August 2020

Recovery of manufacturing activities continued in August 2020

as reflected by PMI, benefitting from the normalisation of business activities in the country. Both New Orders and Production sub-indices remained at expansionary levels in August 2020 while a noticeable development was observed in Employment sub-index.

The expansion of manufacturing activities was mainly supported by the manufacturing of food & beverages sector. Some respondents in the sector highlighted that they have recruited new employees with the anticipation of upcoming seasonal demand.

The Stock of purchases expanded at a slower rate in line with the movements of Production and New Orders. The Suppliers' Delivery Time continued to lengthen, at a higher pace, due to issues in logistics such as unavailability of direct shipping services.

Variable Jul Aug +/- Summary

PMI 64.6 57.9 - Rising,Slower Rate Sub-Indices of PMI

New Orders 69.5 58.5 - Rising, Slower Rate Production 73.7 57.5 - Rising, Slower Rate Employment 51.6 54.0 + Rising, Higher Rate Stock of Purchases 61.6 57.5 - Rising, Slower Rate Suppliers' Delivery Time 58.9 62.5 + Lengthening, Higher Rate Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Also, respondents highlighted that the continuation of restrictions imposed on importation of certain categories of goods including machinery parts adversely affected the smooth functioning of manufacturing activities.

The overall expectations for manufacturing activities for the next three months improved, yet some manufacturers are still concerned that the relatively weak demand particularly from external front prevent them from reaching pre-COVID levels.