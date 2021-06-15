Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - May 2021

Manufacturing activities contracted during May due to adverse impacts of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The manufacturing PMI recorded an index value of 42.1 in May 2021 with a fall of 2.2 index points from the previous month, mainly driven by the significant contraction in Production, Employment, New Orders and Stock of Purchases sub-indices.

The Production, especially in the manufacture of food & beverages and textiles & wearing apparel sectors, declined significantly together with the decline of Employment mainly due to the continued increase in absents without informing. On top of this, many respondents in those sectors highlighted that their production plans were largely disrupted due to a significant reduction of availability of employees amidst the mobility restrictions imposed in mid-May.

Variable Apr May +/- Summary PMI 44.3 42.1 - Contracting, Higher Rate Sub-Indices of PMI New Orders 44.3 42.4 - Contracting, Higher Rate Production 33.0 27.9 - Contracting, Higher Rate Employment 44.9 38.4 - Contracting, Higher Rate Stock of Purchases 40.9 36.0 - Contracting, Higher Rate Suppliers' Delivery Time 64.8 73.8 + Lengthening, Higher Rate Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The New Orders also declined during the month, especially in the manufacture of food & beverages sector, with the end of seasonal demand and the resurgence of the pandemic. In line with these developments and the deterioration in accumulated stocks of raw material, the Stock of Purchases contracted.

The Suppliers' Delivery Time further lengthened at a higher pace in May 2021 mainly due to the delays in receiving imported and local supplies. Further, many respondents highlighted that elevated freight rates increased the cost of imported raw materials and affected adversely on profit margins.

The sub-index of Expectations for manufacturing activities for the next three months increased with the positive anticipation on the normalisation of economic activities in the coming months supported by the progress of COVID-19 vaccination programme and the curtailing the pandemic with mobility restrictions.