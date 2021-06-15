Log in
Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - May 2021

06/15/2021 | 09:44am EDT
Statistics Department

15.06.2021

SL Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - May 2021

Purchasing Managers' Indices for both Manufacturing and Services activities contracted in May

Manufacturing activities contracted during May due to adverse impacts of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The manufacturing PMI recorded an index value of 42.1 in May 2021 with a fall of 2.2 index points from the previous month, mainly driven by the significant contraction in Production, Employment, New Orders and Stock of Purchases sub-indices.

The Production, especially in the manufacture of food & beverages and textiles & wearing apparel sectors, declined significantly together with the decline of Employment mainly due to the continued increase in absents without informing. On top of this, many respondents in those sectors highlighted that their production plans were largely disrupted due to a significant reduction of availability of employees amidst the mobility restrictions imposed in mid-May.

Variable

Apr

May

+/-

Summary

PMI

44.3

42.1

-

Contracting, Higher Rate

Sub-Indices of PMI

New Orders

44.3

42.4

-

Contracting, Higher Rate

Production

33.0

27.9

-

Contracting, Higher Rate

Employment

44.9

38.4

-

Contracting, Higher Rate

Stock of Purchases

40.9

36.0

-

Contracting, Higher Rate

Suppliers' Delivery Time

64.8

73.8

+

Lengthening, Higher Rate

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The New Orders also declined during the month, especially in the manufacture of food & beverages sector, with the end of seasonal demand and the resurgence of the pandemic. In line with these developments and the deterioration in accumulated stocks of raw material, the Stock of Purchases contracted.

The Suppliers' Delivery Time further lengthened at a higher pace in May 2021 mainly due to the delays in receiving imported and local supplies. Further, many respondents highlighted that elevated freight rates increased the cost of imported raw materials and affected adversely on profit margins.

The sub-index of Expectations for manufacturing activities for the next three months increased with the positive anticipation on the normalisation of economic activities in the coming months supported by the progress of COVID-19 vaccination programme and the curtailing the pandemic with mobility restrictions.

Manufacturing

Decrease of

PMI

2.2 index points

Index Value

42.1

compared to

April 2021

PMI - Manufacturing

100

Increasing rate of growth

50

49.3

44.3

42.1

24.2

0

Increasing rate of contraction

May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May

Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May

2019

2020

2021

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The World Outlook:

Manufacturing PMI

The global manufacturing PMI recorded a value of 56.0 in May 2021 with an increase of 0.2 index points from April 2021.

Manufacturing PMIs of UK, USA, Russia, Eurozone and China increased at higher rates while that of India increased at a slower pace in May 2021.

Source: Markit1 as at 14th June 2021

1 Markit is a leading global diversified provider of financial information services. It is identified as the global PMI compiler and compiles PMIs for over 30countries and for key regions including the Eurozone.

Page 1 of 2

In line with the escalation of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Services PMI dropped further to 39.5 in May 2021, recording the lowest reading since April 2020. This decline was underpinned by the deteriorations observed in new businesses, business activities, employment and expectations for activity.

New businesses in the services sector declined at a faster pace in May 2021 compared to April 2021 with declines observed in most sub- sectors. However, the human health activities sub-sector saw an improvement with the setup of new COVID-19 treatment centers.

Business activities in the services sector saw a sharper decline in May 2021. Declines were observed almost across all the sub-sectors caused by the drop in demand for non-essentials and constraints to business operations amid travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Wholesale and retail trade, other personal activities and accommodation, food and beverage, and professional services sub-sectors contributed the most towards the decline in overall business activities. Nevertheless, business activities in human health activities, and IT programming consultancy and related activities sub-sectors remained at the same level as in the previous month.

Employment continued to decline in May 2021 due to retirements, resignations and contract expirations amid the absence of new recruitments.

Services

PMI

Decrease of

Index Value

9.4 index points

39.5

compared to

April 2021

PMI - Services

100

Increasing rate of growth

50

43.1

48.9 39.5

29.8

0

Increasing rate of contraction

May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May

Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May

2019

2020

2021

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Backlogs of work increased further in May 2021 with continued localized lockdowns and island wide travel restrictions imposed towards the latter part of the month.

Variable

Apr

May

+/-

Summary

PMI

48.9

39.5

-

Falling, Higher Rate

Sub-Indices of PMI

New Businesses

48.9

36.3

-

Falling, Higher Rate

Business Activity

47.9

28.9

-

Falling, Higher Rate

Employment

48.4

32.8

-

Falling, Higher Rate

Backlogs of Work

54.4

60.9

+

Rising, Higher Rate

Expectations for Activity

44.7

38.6

-

Falling, Higher Rate

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The World Outlook:

Services PMI

Global services PMI increased to 59.4 in May 2021 from 57.0 in April 2021, signalling a further expansion of global service activities.

Services PMIs of USA, China and UK indicated that their services sectors expanded in May 2021 compared to the previous month, while that of India and Japan indicated a deterioration.

Source: Markit1 as at 14th June 2021

Expectations for business activities for the next three months weakened further in May 2021 due to the anxiety among businesses about growth prospects with the intensification of COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical Note

The Index

PMI is calculated as a 'Diffusion Index', where it takes values between 0 and 100.

PMI=50 - sector remained neutral on month-on-month basis; PMI>50 - sector is generally expanding on month-on-month basis PMI<50 - sector is generally declining on month-on-month basis

Sample

The sampling frame was based on a list of large companies located in the Western province obtained from the EPF Department. Samples for Manufacturing and Services activities were selected based on the GDP sectoral share, with a target of 100 responses for each.

Definitions of Variables

Employment

: Number of staff working for the organization

Stock of purchases

: Raw materials purchased and kept in a warehouse to be used for production

Supplier Delivery Time

: Time lag between order placement and delivery by the supplier

Backlogs of Work

: Uncompleted orders due to increased flow of business activity

Other variables are self-explanatory.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
