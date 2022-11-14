Sri Lanka announces budget aimed at clinching IMF deal, sees recovery by end-2023

COLOMBO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The crisis-hit Sri Lankan
economy can turnaround by end of 2023 if budget policies, which
are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's
recommendations, are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe
said in the budget speech on Monday.
IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilise
the economy, Wickremesinghe, who is also the country's finance
minister, told parliament, delivering the first annual budget
since he took office in July.
The budget is likely to include specific measures aimed
at reducing the government's deficit and persuading the
International Monetary Fund to provide a desperately needed
bailout package.
Wickremesinghe said the government plans to reduce debt to
less than 100% of GDP over the medium term and achieving
economic growth of 7%.
He said public revenue is expected to rise to 15% of GDP by
2025 from 8% currently with exports and foreign direct
investment targets of $3 billion each over the medium term.
Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign
exchange reserves have left the island of 22 million people
struggling to pay for imports of essentials such as food, fuel
and medicine.
Mass unrest forced the last government out of power, and
island nation remains vulnerable to political instability as
fears of a global recession have added to the dire economic
problems for an economy that suffered a catastrophic
contraction.
Investors were expecting the government to announce
proposals to increase taxes and also change tax slabs despite
criticism from corporates and opposition parties.
