Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka c. bank governor says sees more stability, to stay in post

05/19/2022 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nandalal Weerasinghe, newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, speaks during a news conference, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Thursday he will stay on as head of the bank given an improvement in political stability in the midst of an economic crisis, and he would not step down as he had earlier said he would.

Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe also said the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had almost finalised plans to restructure the country's debt and proposals would be submitted to the cabinet soon, possibly by Friday.

Weerasinghe told reporters on May 11 he would resign in two weeks in the absence of political stability as any steps the bank took to address the economic crisis would not be successful amid political turmoil.

Speaking to reporters after his bank announced it was holding its key lending and borrowing rates steady, Weerasinghe said there had been positive political developments.

"Earlier, there was no prime minister and no cabinet. Comparatively there has been significant improvement," he said.

"We now have fresh appointments. We have also seen that our measures are working well. I would like to see a finance minister appointed. Now we are seeing improvement, so I think on that basis I intend to continue," he said.

Opposition parliamentarian Ranil Wickremesinghe was named prime minister last week and he has made four cabinet appointments. However, he is yet to name a finance minister.

The nation of 22 million people is battling a devastating economic crisis as tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa drained government coffers, COVID-19 hit the important tourism industry and rising oil prices emptied foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank held rates steady following a massive 7 percentage point increase at its previous meeting and reiterated the need for more fiscal measures and political stability in the crisis-hit economy.

Weerasinghe said proposals on debt were nearly ready and could be sent to the Cabinet by Friday for approval.

He also said inflation could rise to 40% in the next couple of months but it was being driven largely by supply-side pressures and measures by the bank and government were already reining in demand-side inflation.

Inflation hit 29.8% in April with food prices expanding by 46.6% year-on-year.

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan backed Sri Lanka's crisis-hit government bonds on Wednesday, saying recent political changes should gradually improve its strains and help its talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka is officially now in default as a so-called grace period to make some already-overdue bond interest payments expired on Wednesday.

"We are in pre-emptive default. There can be technical definitions ... From their side they can consider it a default. Our position is very clear, until there is a debt restructure, we cannot repay," Weerasinghe told reporters.

(Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Robert Birsel and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aPoland says it will help Sweden, Finland if they're attacked before NATO accession
RE
04:38aJX Nippon Mining unit to sell South Korean smelter stake for $727 million
RE
04:36aExplainer-Washington holds key to Russia's sovereign default
RE
04:36aEDF issues another warning about earnings hit from nuclear plant outages
RE
04:34aSecond Rwandan genocide fugitive confirmed dead
RE
04:32aRussian rouble returns to gains as tax payments loom
RE
04:30aIndonesia MPs seek palm oil export ban review as industry warns on storage
RE
04:29aKenyan shilling stable; expected to ease due to energy sector demand
RE
04:22aEuro edges higher, focus on ECB tightening path
RE
04:19aGermany's Scholz wants Western Balkans in EU
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slide as global growth fears mount
2Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
3Oil prices recoup early losses on China hopes, global supply fears
4Analysis-Rare double whammy hits investors: steep slumps for both stock..
5FlatexDEGIRO bietet Kryptohandel über Partnerschaft mit BISON (Gruppe B..

HOT NEWS