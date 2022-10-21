Sri Lanka c.bank governor sees inflation peaking - Bloomberg News

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor
Nandalal Weerasinghe thinks inflation in the island nation is
peaking, with price rises likely to ease this month, Bloomberg
News reported on Friday.
"We think we are seeing the peak of inflation," Weerasinghe
said in a Thursday interview, although there was still some way
to go in fixing the crisis-hit country's economy and finances,
the news agency said.
A key measure of Sri Lanka's consumer inflation spiked to a
record 69.8% on year in September, highlighting the challenge
for the central bank as the South Asian nation confronts an
unprecedented financial crisis.
But Weerasinghe said in the interview: "It will be turning
around and if that is lower in October, as we expect, then we
can see that trend will continue."
He did not indicate whether the central bank will go on an
extended pause in raising interest rates, Bloomberg said.
"We need to assess not only the inflation number, but the
outlook, the expectations, monetary expansion, the growth
outlook and also level of reserve and exchange rate policy," he
said.
The governor said this month the bank needs to keep rates
high to bring down inflation, while price rises were expected to
slow in December and January.
Sri Lanka started debt-restructuring talks with creditors
last month, and officials have expressed hope that an
International Monetary Fund programme can be agreed by the end
of the year.
The government is expected to present its budget for 2023 to
parliament in mid-November, which is expected to include higher
taxes and wider reforms of state enterprises, in line with
commitments made to the IMF.
Sri Lanka's financial crisis was partly caused by steep tax
cuts in 2019, which together with the impact of the pandemic
resulted in multiple ratings downgrades that locked it out of
international financial markets.
(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and William Mallard)