Sri Lanka c.bank holds rates steady, but stays cautious on inflation

MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held
interest rates steady on Thursday, as it sought to continue to
support the economic recovery after increasing rates in August,
but said it will take measures as needed to contain inflationary
pressures.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) left the standing
deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate
unchanged at 5.00% and 6.00%, respectively.
Both rates were raised by 50 basis points each in August to
contain building price pressures.
Inflation in Sri Lanka has accelerated in recent months due
to high food prices, but consumer prices eased in September to
stand just within the central bank's 4-6% target range.
The CBSL said a global commodity rally would likely fuel
price pressures in the near-term, having prompted the government
to remove a cap on the retail prices of essential commodities.
"Along with (the) resultant upward adjustments in other
market prices, this is likely to cause headline inflation to
deviate somewhat from the targeted levels in the near-term,"
CBSL said in its statement.
"While such supply side developments in the near term do not
warrant monetary policy tightening, measures already taken by
the central bank in relation to interest rates and market
liquidity would help stabilise demand pressures over the medium
term," it added.
CBSL also left the statutory reserve ratio unchanged at 4%
after having raised it by 200 basis points at its last policy in
August.
The central bank said the outlook for tourism had improved
as governments globally ease travel restrictions imposed to
contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSL also said it expected a
rebound in workers' remittances after a moderation in recent
months.
"The Central Bank will continue to monitor domestic and
global macroeconomic and financial market developments," CBSL
said.
It stands "ready to take appropriate measures, as and when
necessary, with the aim of maintaining inflation in the desired
range under the flexible inflation targeting framework in the
medium term, while supporting and sustaining the economic
recovery," the central bank added.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting by Chris Thomas
and Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)