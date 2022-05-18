Sri Lanka c.bank keeps rates unchanged; says earlier measures will moderate prices

COLOMBO, May 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held
its key lending and borrowing rates steady on Thursday following
a massive 700 basis points increase at its previous meeting and
reiterated the need for more fiscal measures and political
stability in the crisis-hit economy.
The Standing Lending Facility rate remained
unchanged at 14.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate
was steady at 13.50%.
"It is envisaged that the recent tightening of monetary
conditions and the strengthening of monetary policy
communication will help anchor inflation expectations of the
public in the period ahead," the bank said in a statement https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220519_Monetary_Policy_Review_No_4_2022_e.pdf.
The central bank said inflation will remain elevated in the
near term due to supply-side pressures while economic growth
will also record a setback.
The nation of 22 million people is battling a devastating
economic crisis as tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
drained government coffers, COVID-19 hit the lucrative tourism
industry and rising oil prices emptied foreign exchange
reserves.
Foreign reserves have plunged to almost zero, leaving
Colombo struggling to pay for such essentials as fuel, medicines
and food.
"Central bank believes that the policy changes that they
enforced at the last meeting are gradually starting to show
results. Market interest rates have also adjusted," said
Uddeshan Jonas, chief strategist at Capital Alliance Group.
"They will overlook inflation figures in the short term
since is entirely supply side related," he added.
Inflation hit 29.8% in April with food prices expanding by
46.6% year-on-year in the island nation.
The policy measures implemented by the central bank need to
be reinforced by adequate and timely policy adjustments by the
government, the bank said.
"Urgent measures are required to restore greater political
stability through consensus governance and social harmony," it
wrote.
Central bank Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters
earlier this month that without a political solution to the
current crisis, the bank's steps to revive the economy would not
be successful and he would resign unless there was stability in
two weeks.
