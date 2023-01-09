Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sri Lanka cabinet approves new electricity tariff without saying what it is

01/09/2023 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sri Lanka faces power cuts amid fuel shortage

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's cabinet on Monday approved new electricity tariffs to reflect the cost of coal and power generation to take effect this month, Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, without saying how much higher they would be.

Sri Lanka raised electricity tariffs by 75% last August and a cabinet proposal to raise them by a further 25% had been under consideration on Monday.

Sri Lanka is struggling under its worst financial crisis in seven decades and has to put its massively indebted public finances in order to unlock a $2.9 billion IMF loan that was agreed in September.

"Cabinet approval granted to amend the general policy guidelines for the electricity industry and to implement a cost reflective electricity tariff to be implemented from Jan 2023," Wijesekera wrote on Twitter.

The 25% proposal had sparked widespread criticism from opposition political parties, unions and Sri Lanka's power regulator.

"The concern with the proposed tariffs was that they would impact the poor too much," Janaka Ratnayake, chairman of power regulator Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), told Reuters.

He added, however, that the PUCSL accepted the Cabinet's decision, taking into consideration coal costs and expenses to operate hydropower plants. He also did not say how much higher they would be.

Sri Lanka has a state-run power monopoly, the Ceylon Electricity Board, which has incurred massive losses. The government has committed to increasing power prices to reduce losses and put public finances on a sounder footing.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Mark Heinrich nd Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:54aTwo British voluntary workers missing in Ukraine - police
RE
11:52aAir France-KLM tests European high-yield debt appetite after anaemic 2022
RE
11:48aUK commercial property values drop in 2022, wiping out 2021 gains - data
RE
11:45aTrafigura with consortium agrees to buy Lukoil's ISAB refinery -sources
RE
11:40aSlovak caretaker PM seeks new majority to finish term
RE
11:38aLukoil sells oil refinery in Sicily to G.O.I. ENERGY, Trafigura
RE
11:28aSouthwest's credit impact due to flight cancellations manageable - Moody's
RE
11:28aSri Lanka cabinet approves new electricity tariff without saying what it is
RE
11:25aSwiss right-wing party to call referendum in bid to block climate change law
RE
11:21aPakistan reaffirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
2Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
5REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial C..

HOT NEWS