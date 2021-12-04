Sri Lanka cenbank governor says remittances have dropped over past 6 months

COLOMBO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's top central bank
official on Saturday said remittances have dropped over the past
six months, prompting authorities to examine if the sudden drop
in foreign cash inflow was linked to the use of any illegal
channels for transactions.
Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the governor of the bank, told
reporters that he has seen a $300 million drop in remittances in
just the last month and added that officials will with local
banks to ease and fast-track the cash inflows.
Earlier this month Cabraal told Reuters that Sri Lanka aims
to shore up its shrinking reserves over the next few months from
a range of sources including bilateral swaps,
government-to-government loans and the securitisation of
remittances to bolster investor sentiment and ensure timely debt
servicing.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)