Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka cenbank may raise rates as inflation pressure builds - Reuters Poll

01/18/2022 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is likely to raise interest rates at its first policy announcement in 2022 to tackle growing price pressures, manage external challenges and reduce pressure on the rupee, economists and analysts said.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 13 economists predicted the CBSL would increase the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate by 25 basis points (bps) each to 5.25% and 6.25% respectively on Thursday.

Rates are then predicted to increase by another 50 bps at the March policy meeting.

"Inflation is likely to increase in the coming months and remain elevated throughout 2022," said Anshari Perera, economic research product head at Frontier Research.

"Driven by currency depreciation and other supply side factors such as shortages and elevated global price levels, we can expect inflation to be in double-digit levels for the most part of the year."

The Sri Lankan central bank, in a surprise move, raised rates by 50 bps each last August while also increasing the statutory reserve ratio by 200 bps, but kept rates unchanged in October and November as it shifted its focus back to economic growth.

Six out of the 13 economists polled said they did not see a rate hike likely on Thursday after Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal's recent comments.

"Central bank research shows 80% of inflation figure is due to high commodity prices," Cabraal said in a speech last week.

"We are concerned about inflation and stand ready to take monetary policy action. However, our current view is that inflation can be managed under existing rates," he added.

The CBSL has a mandate of keeping inflation within the 4%-6% band, but latest data showed inflation hit a 12-year high of 12.1% in December, up from 9.9% the previous month, on the back of global commodity prices and domestic food supply shortages.

The central has also been faulted for increased quantitative easing that has boosted money supply by about 14 trillion rupees ($69.3 billion) in 2021.

Please see individual poll responses below:

Organisation SDFR Jan. 20 SLFR Jan. 20 SDFR by SLFR by

in % in % end-March in end-March in

% %

CT CLSA 5.5 7 6 7

ICRA Lanka 5 6 5.25 6.25

Advocata Institute 5 6 6 8

Rehana Thowfeek 5 6 5.75 6.75

Frontier Research 5.25 6.25 5.65 6.65

Verite Research 5 6 5.5 6.5

Asia Securites 5.5 6.5 5.5 6.5

First Capital 5.5 6.5 6 7

CAL 5.5 6.5 6 7

Asha Securities 5.5 6.5 6 7

CSE 5 6 5.25 6.25

Lanka Securities 5 6 6 7.5

University of 5.5 6.5 5.5 6.5

Colombo

Median 5.25 6.25 5.75 6.75

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Editing by Swati Bhat and Alex Richardson)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST CAPITAL, INC. -0.22% 41.51 Delayed Quote.2.49%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -3.41% 13.87 Delayed Quote.2.21%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.41% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
VERITE CO., LTD. -0.63% 470 Delayed Quote.4.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aGerman investor morale hits 6-mth high on hopes COVID will ease
RE
06:43aLloyd's of London considering HQ move
RE
06:41aClimate activists lose court case against UK oil regulator
RE
06:40aLavrov says he told german counterpart it was counter-productive to politicise nord stream 2 gas pipeline
RE
06:39aAnalysis-Best supporting actor? NATO in secondary role if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
06:37aSri Lanka cenbank may raise rates as inflation pressure builds - Reuters Poll
RE
06:37aBlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
RE
06:37aTREASURIES-Two-year yields surge above 1% for first time since Feb 2020
RE
06:32aMaltese conservative Metsola becomes third woman to head EU parliament
RE
06:31aBritain's financial watchdog cracks down on EU licence laggards
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5European new car sales down 1.5% in 2021 - ACEA

HOT NEWS