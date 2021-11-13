Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka confident of not defaulting on its debt, says finmin

11/13/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debt repayments and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday, a day after presenting the 2022 annual budget.

The government will reduce its budget deficit to around 8.8% of gross domestic product in 2022, the finance minister had said in his speech on Friday. The deficit target for 2021 was revised to 11.1%.

"Sri Lanka has never defaulted in its history and that record will be maintained," Rajapaksa said.

"Even part of our reserves are borrowed but we will improve the quality of reserves gradually from next year till 2024. By 2024, we are confident we will be able increase reserves and put debt on a sustainable footing," he added.

Debt repayment is one of the key challenges facing Sri Lanka with foreign exchange reserves having dropped to $2.27 billion as of end October.

Rajapaksa said remittances and tourism, which are the top two sources of dollar inflows, have both been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been tougher to attract investors.

"But we want to reduce borrowings. I guarantee that the $1.54 billion up to July 2022 will be repaid," he added.

Analysts are unsure if the announcements in the budget are enough to instil confidence in investors, ratings agencies and market participants.

"Overall, the budget is unlikely to help the economic situation significantly and does not give a strong indication of how it expects to meet its debt obligations going forward or how it expects to address the plummeting reserves," said Trisha Peries, head of economic research at Frontier Research.

"There is no clear indication of a move towards the IMF, as they continue to look for bilateral and multilateral support echoing the Central Bank of Sri Lanka roadmap," she added. (Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aPrime Minister's Meeting with the United States Congressional Delegation
PU
02:30aStaatsolie signs offshore production sharing contract with Chevron
PU
01:28aSri Lanka sees budget deficit falling, but strain on economy remains
RE
01:26aSri Lanka confident of not defaulting on its debt, says finmin
RE
12:11aSenior chinese diplomat wang yi spoke with u.s. secretary of state blinken -- chinese foreign ministry
RE
11/12Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle makers
RE
11/12CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's excavator sales up 13.1% in Jan-Oct
PU
11/12U.S. regulator reviewing Tesla owner complaint on self-driving test software
RE
11/12S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with conditions
RE
11/12Labor force participation "quite depressed" versus pre-pandemic levels, Yellen says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
2ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
3Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
4S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
5Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle ma..

HOT NEWS