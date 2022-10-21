Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September

10/21/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor sells potatoes and garlics at a market in the rampant food inflation, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose to a new high of 73.7% in September from a year earlier, quickening from 70.2% in August, the statistics department said.

Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8% from 84.6% in August, while prices of non-food items rose 62.8%. Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted earlier on Thursday that inflation in the island nation is peaking, with price rises likely to ease this month.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and isreleased with a lag of 21 days every month. The more closely monitored Colombo Consumer Price Index(CCPI), released at the end of each month, rose69.8% in August. It acts as a leading indicator for nationalprices and shows how inflation is evolving in Sri Lanka'sbiggest city.

But the higher than expected inflation numbers are unlikely to push the central bank to increase rates next month, analysts told Reuters.

"Tariff increases for power and water implemented in August has spilled over into September along with a tax hike for telecommunications," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research for Colombo-based investment firm First Capital, giving reasons for the inflation spike.

"However, the central bank is unlikely to increase rates as the economy is cooling down and we expect to see the pace of inflation slowing down from October."

Sri Lanka is planning to increase direct taxes to reduce the deficit in its upcoming budget for 2023 and put the economy on a more stable footing, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

An acute dollar shortage, caused by economic mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for essential imports including food, fuel, fertiliser and medicine.

In September, the country reached a preliminary deal with the International Monetary Fund for a loan of about $2.9 billion, contingent on it receiving financing assurances from official creditors and negotiations with private creditors.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kim Coghill)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A. 1.52% 20 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
FIRST CAPITAL, INC. 1.26% 24.91 Delayed Quote.-39.26%
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aTesco raises 'meal deal' price for first time in over a decade
RE
06:33aKazakhstan against rouble-only payments for Russian gas - minister
RE
06:32aThai consumer group to file petition against True, DTAC merger
RE
06:29aFitch cuts Pakistan's sovereign credit rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-'
RE
06:29aBrazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln
RE
06:29aRussia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region
RE
06:26aSri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September
RE
06:24aChina bourses allow more bond ETFs to be used as collateral for borrowing
RE
06:24aRotterdam port's throughput up 0.3% in 2022; LNG, coal rise
RE
06:24aFactbox-Conservative leadership race: who will replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister?
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
3Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trill..

HOT NEWS