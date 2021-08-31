Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain food prices amid forex crisis

08/31/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the main business district as rain clouds gather above in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has declared an economic emergency empowering the authorities to seize stocks of staple foods and set their prices, to contain soaring inflation after a steep devaluation of its currency due to a foreign exchange crisis.

The president of the island nation, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Monday declared an emergency under the public security ordinance to maintain the supply of food items such as sugar and rice at fair prices. The emergency came into effect from midnight.

The government has appointed a former army general as commissioner of essential services, who will have the power to seize food stocks held by traders and retailers and regulate their prices.

"The authorised officers will be able to take steps to provide essential food items at concessionary rate to the public by purchasing stocks of essential food items including paddy, rice and sugar," according to a press statement issued by Gotabaya's media division.

"These items will be provided at government guaranteed prices or based on the customs value on imported goods to prevent market irregularities," the statement said.

Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics said the increase in the foreign exchange rate was one of the reasons behind rising prices of many essential items over the last 12 months.

Month-on-month inflation in August rose to 6% from 5.7% in July, mainly due to high food prices, the department said.

Sri Lanka, a net importer of food and other commodities, is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths which has hit tourism, one of its main foreign currency earners.

(Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pSri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain food prices amid forex crisis
RE
01:15pU.s. producer murphy oil says in early stages of resuming oil production in the gulf of mexico
RE
01:11pU.S. Coast Guard says assessment on downed transmission tower from Ida yet to be made
RE
01:11pU.s. coast guard says assessment on how to handle downed transmission tower from hurricane ida yet to be made
RE
01:09pSouth African rand firms as risk aversion subsides
RE
12:59pLME launches sustainability register for aluminium and other metals
RE
12:54pHome prices post record gains
RE
12:52pFloods, outages stall energy firms' restart efforts after Ida
RE
12:45pRAJESH KUMAR : Delta Air steps up hiring to deal with increased demand for air travel
RE
12:43pWall St hovers near record highs, S&P 500 set for strong August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
3U.S. Treasury says China private equity's Magnachip purchase poses secu..
4Dollar falls to more than three-week low with payrolls eyed
5PRESS RELEASE : Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a reco..

HOT NEWS