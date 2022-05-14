Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet

05/14/2022 | 08:42am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sri Lanka president warns of racial tensions amid economic crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka lifted a nationwide curfew for 12 hours on Saturday, further easing tight curbs as new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe sought to form a government after clashes with anti-government groups killed nine people.

More than a month of predominantly peaceful protests against the government turned violent this week after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stormed an anti-government protest camp in the commercial capital Colombo, burning tents and clashing with protesters.

The initial clashes and reprisals against government figures also left more than 300 injured.

The government lifted the curfew from 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Saturday until 6 p.m. A 24-hour curfew imposed on Monday had been lifted for a few hours on Thursday and Friday to allow purchase of essential supplies.

Rajapaksa stepped down after violence flared on Monday, leaving his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa to rule on as president.

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and tax cuts by the populist government, Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since independence from Great Britain in 1948.

Useable foreign reserves have dwindled, and rampant inflation and shortages of fuel have brought thousands onto the streets in protest.

Wickremesinghe, a five-time prime minister, was appointed to another term late on Thursday. The 73-year-old was expected to begin appointing ministers before parliament reconvenes on Tuesday.

Wickremesinghe is the sole lawmaker from his United National Party to hold a seat in parliament, and will be reliant on other parties to form a coalition government. The Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has pledged to support Wickremesinghe.

The main opposition has ruled out supporting him, but several smaller parties have said they would back policies by the new prime minister to stabilise the economy.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by William Mallard)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aTunisia raises domestic electricity and gas prices
RE
04:15aIndia bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
RE
04:02aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
04:00aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border
RE
03:42aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
03:28aAFDB lends Tunisia $107 million to finance road project
RE
03:23aCentral African bank regulator reminds states of crypto ban
RE
03:02aU.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN
RE
02:46aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border - RIA
RE
02:46aRussia's deputy foreign minister says if nato deploys nuclear fo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
2Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..
3BW LPG Limited Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes
4Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit
5Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

HOT NEWS