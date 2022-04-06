Sri Lanka forms advisory group to assist with IMF talks
04/06/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has appointed a three-member advisory group to assist government officials engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the president said on Wednesday, as the island nation looks to get through a severe economic crisis.
The responsibilities of the group "of economic and fiscal experts" include providing guidance that will address the present debt crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a statement.
