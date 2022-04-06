Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka forms advisory group to assist with IMF talks

04/06/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sri Lanka People's Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief Rajapaksa launched his election manifesto

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has appointed a three-member advisory group to assist government officials engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the president said on Wednesday, as the island nation looks to get through a severe economic crisis.

The responsibilities of the group "of economic and fiscal experts" include providing guidance that will address the present debt crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pMoscow says it will take reciprocal steps against UK media after sanctions
RE
12:31pReception centre in Warsaw to close as number of Ukrainian refugees falls
RE
12:31pUK shares break 3-day winning streak on U.S. rate hike worries
RE
12:30pLeader of campaign to fund Trump's border wall to plead guilty
RE
12:28pOil sanctions on Russia should be EU's next step, Lithuania says
RE
12:28pAnalysis-Rising rates to cool Ontario housing market more than pre-election promises
RE
12:26pEUROPE : European shares slump as U.S. rate hike, sanctions anxiety weigh
RE
12:25pBritish worker at UK embassy in Berlin charged with Russian spying offences
RE
12:24pWhite House warns of 'escalating vulnerabilities' to U.S. from semiconductor issue
RE
12:23pSri Lanka forms advisory group to assist with IMF talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
3HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients
4Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets
5Chr Hansen A/S : Q2 Roadshow presentation 2021/22

HOT NEWS