Sri Lanka gets help as economic crisis deepens

COLOMBO, March 29 (Reuters) - India, China and Bangladesh
have stepped in to help Sri Lanka weather a foreign exchange
shortage that has forced it to devalue its currency amid soaring
inflation, and to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF)
assistance.
Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades is a result of
mismanaged government finances and ill-timed tax cuts, alongside
the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With only $2.31 billion left in reserves, Sri Lanka has to
repay debt of about $4 billion over the rest of this year,
including a $1-billion international sovereign bond that matures
in July.
Below is a look at external help Sri Lanka has received
since last year:
BANGLADESH
Last May, Bangladesh's central bank agreed to a $200 million
swap, the first swap arrangement between the two countries.
IMF
In August, Sri Lanka received its $787 million share of the
global $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation from
the IMF. This was part of pandemic support extended by the
lender and the funds were used to top up reserves.
Foreign Minister Basil Rajapaksa is set to hold talks with
the IMF in April.
The island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay
for essential imports after a 70% drop in foreign exchange
reserves over the past two years.
CHINA
Last August, Sri Lanka received the last tranche of a $1.3
billion syndicated loan from the China Development Bank
negotiated in 2020.
Sri Lanka's central bank received a $1.5 billion swap
denominated in yuan in December, which was again used to top up
reserves.
Sri Lanka, which had drawn closer to China in recent years,
ended 2021 with reserves of $3.1 billion.
China is considering offering a $1.5 billion credit facility
to Sri Lanka, besides a separate loan of up to $1 billion which
the government has requested.
China is Sri Lanka's fourth biggest lender, behind
international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank
(ADB) and Japan.
INDIA
The Reserve Bank of India in January announced a $400
million swap to help Sri Lanka shore up reserves, as part of an
aid package the neighbours negotiated.
Sri Lanka signed an agreement for a $500 million credit line
to purchase fuel from India in February.
The agreement proved critical as global oil prices soared
after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Sri Lanka's fuel import costs
jumped as much as 40% in a week.
Fuel shortages have led to long lines at petrol stations and
rolling power cuts across much of the country. Shipments from
the Indian Oil Corporation began arriving around mid-March.
In the same month, Sri Lanka and India signed a $1 billion
credit line for importing essentials, including food and
medicine.
Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of at least
$1 billion from India to help bring in essentials as shortages
persist and protests break out.
