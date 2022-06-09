Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike

06/09/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka suffers long power cuts as currency shortage makes fuel scarce

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Swathes of Sri Lanka were hit by electricity cuts on Thursday after a power sector union went on strike opposing new government regulations, compounding hardships as the country tackles a crippling economic crisis.

About 900 out of around 1,100 engineers of the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka's main power company, went on strike at midnight, stalling operations at eight hydropower plants that generate around 1,000 MW of electricity.

Sri Lanka's 22 million people are already suffering the country's most serious financial turmoil in seven decades, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines and other essentials amid record inflation and a devaluation of its currency.

In a bid to stop the CEB Engineers' Union from striking, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a gazette notification late on Wednesday declaring electricity supply as an essential service.

The legal directive makes it mandatory for engineers to report to work.

"President Rajapaksa called the union president late last night and made an appeal not to let the entire grid collapse. So we are working to ensure hospitals and other essential services have power," the union's joint secretary Eranga Kudahewa told Reuters.

"But the strike will continue," he said.

The union is opposed to government plans to amend legislation governing the country's power sector, which include removing restrictions on competitive bidding for renewable power projects.

But the government, pushing renewable energy as a potential solution for the country's power woes, has underlined the need for the amendments to allow for quicker approval and implementation of projects.

Janaka Ratnayake, chairman of the power regulator Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, said regions supplied by hydropower had seen power outages, including parts of the commercial capital Colombo.

"We are working to restore services and will talk with the unions to reduce public inconvenience," Ratnayake told Reuters.

Sri Lanka was crippled by long power cuts earlier this year after it was unable to import fuel needed to generate electricity, though the situation has improved as monsoon rains have bolstered hydropower generation.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15aPipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut
RE
01:08aIndonesian navy officers ask for $375,000 to release tanker - sources
RE
01:07aChina shares fall on Shanghai's new COVID curbs, growth stocks weigh
RE
01:04aHow a battery shortage is hampering the U.S. switch to wind, solar power
RE
12:56aSouth Korean truckers' strike enters third day, supply chain risks grow
RE
12:55aU.S. approves $120 million sale to maintain Taiwanese warships
RE
12:48aU.S. approves $120 million sale to maintain Taiwanese warships
RE
12:47aSri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike
RE
12:46aGM to launch production of Chevrolet Tracker SUV in Argentina in July
RE
12:37aSri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Autopilot concerns are on U.S. agency's 'radar,' chair says
2ANA to fully restore domestic flights for Tokyo airport, first time pos..
3U.S. sets high bar to settle Facebook antitrust suit -FTC chair
4Indonesia launches scheme to speed up palm oil exports
5Vulcan Energy Resources : Sustainability and ESG Framework

HOT NEWS