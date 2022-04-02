Sri Lanka imposes curfew after president declares state of emergency

* Curfew until 0030 GMT on Monday
* Lawyers urge president to revoke state of emergency
* Sri Lankans suffering from lack of fuel, essential items
* India rushes to provide food aid
COLOMBO, April 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government imposed
a weekend curfew on Saturday, even as hundreds of lawyers urged
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revoke a state of emergency
introduced following unrest over fuel and other shortages in a
deep economic crisis.
The government's information department said a countrywide
curfew would run from 6 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Saturday to 6 a.m.
(0030 GMT) on Monday.
Rajapaksa introduced a state of emergency on Friday, raising
fears of a crackdown on protests. Emergency powers in the past
have allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without
warrants, but the terms of the current powers are not yet clear.
The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is
grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the
government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel
and other essential imports..
"People take to the streets when things are impossible,"
68-year-old Colombo shop owner Nishan Ariyapala told Reuters TV.
"When people take to the streets the political leaders of the
country must act thoughtfully."
Rajapaksa said the state of emergency was needed to protect
public order and maintain essential supplies and services.
Angered by the shortages of fuel and other essential items,
hundreds of protesters clashed on Thursday with police and the
military outside Rajapaksa's residence as they called for his
ouster and torched several police and army vehicles.
Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around
Colombo on Friday to contain other sporadic protests.
Shops opened and traffic was normal on Saturday, while
police remained stationed at some petrol stations.
'FAILURE TO UNDERSTAND'
"There has been a failure to understand the aspirations of
the people and to empathize with the suffering of the people of
the country," the lawyers, members of the Bar Association of Sri
Lanka, said in their appeal, adding that freedom of speech and
peaceful assembly should be respected.
Reacting to the state of emergency, U.S. ambassador to Sri
Lanka Julie Chung said: "Sri Lankans have a right to protest
peacefully - essential for democratic expression.
"I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming
days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed
economic stability and relief for those suffering," she tweeted.
Highlighting the severe shortage of foreign currency, a
vessel carrying 5,500 metric tonnes of cooking gas had to leave
Sri Lankan waters after Laugfs Gas, the company that
ordered it, could not procure $4.9 million from local banks to
pay for it.
"People are struggling with an acute shortage of cooking
gas, but how can we help them when there are no dollars? We are
stuck," Laugfs Gas Chairman W.H.K. Wegapitiya told Reuters.
The ongoing crisis - the result of economic mismanagement by
successive governments - has been compounded by the COVID-19
pandemic, which has hit tourism and remittances.
It has also marked a sharp turnaround in political support
for Rajapaksa, who swept to power in 2019 promising stability.
The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the
International Monetary Fund and loans from India and China.
In the first major food aid to the country since Colombo
secured a credit line from New Delhi, Indian traders have
started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Writing by Rupam Jain
Editing by William Mallard and Mark Potter)