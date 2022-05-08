Sri Lanka in talks for $100 mln emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

COLOMBO, May 8 (Reuters) - The China-backed Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100
million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country's finance
ministry said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support
for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax
cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the
South Asian island's economy is in crisis, with usable foreign
reserves down to $50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said
last week.
Shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines have brought
thousands onto the streets in over a month of mostly peaceful
protests. Rajapaksa declared a second state emergency in five
weeks on Friday.
The multilateral AIIB, founded in 2014 to promote
infrastructure investing throughout Asia, draws most of its
funding from China.
China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender, with an
outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past
decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a
port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Beijing has extended Sri Lanka a $1.3 billion syndicated
loan and a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap to boost its
reserves. The two countries are in talks for a $1.5 billion
credit line and a fresh syndicated loan of up to $1 billion.
Colombo said this month that talks had started on
refinancing Chinese debt after Sri Lanka suspended some of
external debt repayments in April.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Alasdair Pal;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)