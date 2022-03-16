Sri Lanka in talks with IMF on economic crisis, president says

COLOMBO, March 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had decided to work with the International Monetary Fund for their help in solving the country's economic crisis.

"I have decided to work with them after examining the advantages and disadvantages," he said in an address to the nation.

"We must take action to increase our foreign exchange reserves. To this end, we have initiated discussions with international financial institutions as well as with our friendly countries regarding repayment of our loan installments." (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)