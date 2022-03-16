Sri Lanka in talks with IMF on economic crisis, president says

COLOMBO, March 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya
Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had decided to work with the
International Monetary Fund for their help in solving the
country's economic crisis.
"I have decided to work with them after examining the
advantages and disadvantages," he said in an address to the
nation.
"We must take action to increase our foreign exchange
reserves. To this end, we have initiated discussions with
international financial institutions as well as with our
friendly countries regarding repayment of our loan
installments."
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)