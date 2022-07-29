Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July

July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's inflation surged to a record
60.8% in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department
said on Friday, compared to a 54.6% rise in June.
The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index
was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation, the Census and
Statistics Department said in a statement http://www.statistics.gov.lk/WebReleases/CCPI_20220729E.
The island nation has been gripped by a political and
economic crisis that has forced a change of leadership, and is
now in a state of emergency.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel)