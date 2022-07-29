Log in
Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July

07/29/2022 | 05:56am EDT
July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's inflation surged to a record 60.8% in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Friday, compared to a 54.6% rise in June.

The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement http://www.statistics.gov.lk/WebReleases/CCPI_20220729E.

The island nation has been gripped by a political and economic crisis that has forced a change of leadership, and is now in a state of emergency. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
