Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka looks to Indians visitors to restore battered tourism sector

07/06/2022 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker stands in front of a closed essential food store during a nationwide strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will hold road shows in five key Indian cities to attract more visitors from its populous northern neighbour in a bid to bring more foreign currency into the crisis-hit island, its tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Known for its rolling hills, pristine beaches and laidback seaside towns, Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, partly triggered by economic mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out its lucrative tourism industry.

The country of 22 million people is now without enough foreign currency to import even essentials, leading to shortages of medicine, food, and fuel.

Despite the turmoil, Sri Lanka has seen a steady trickle of 61,951 Indian tourists - the most from any foreign country - in the first five months of this year, and the government is keen to bring in more Indians.

"Sri Lanka must have tourism revenue if it is to emerge from this crisis. That is essential," Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told reporters.

Sri Lanka's tourism ministry will hold road shows in five major Indian cities, seeking to draw business and leisure travellers, besides destination weddings, Fernando said.

"India is a very important market for us," he said.

Fernando said he hoped the country would end the year with around one million tourists, compared to less than 200,000 arrivals last year, even though some countries, including Britain, have issued advisories asking citizens to only undertake essential travel to Sri Lanka.

"We are confident the winter season will be good," Fernando said.

Running out of fuel, Sri Lanka has extended a countrywide school shutdown and asked public employees to work from home.

The country will present its debt restructuring plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August, a crucial step for securing a possible $3 billion programme to put the economy back on track.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aToronto home prices fall again in June as rising rates squeeze buyers
RE
05:00aEuro zone consumers cut food spending as inflation bites - Eurostat data
RE
05:00aToronto area home sales fell 41.4% in june vs year ago; avg sell…
RE
05:00aSeasonally adjusted toronto home sales down 4.7% in june from ma…
RE
04:58aS.Africans gather to mourn deaths of 21 teenagers in tavern tragedy
RE
04:56aJunior minister Walker resigns in protest over UK PM Johnson
RE
04:56aFACTBOX : If UK PM Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?
RE
04:53aRussian cyber firm Group-IB to split Russian, international businesses
RE
04:52aEUROPE GAS-Prices fall as strike in Norway ends
RE
04:51aSri Lanka looks to Indians visitors to restore battered tourism sector
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto lender Voyager files for bankruptcy
2NORDEX AG : Reduced to Neutral by Mainfirst
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4Petrobras : on the sale of its stake in Deten July 5, 2022
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS