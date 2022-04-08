Sri Lanka opposition threatens no-confidence motion, industry warns of 'precipice'

* Opposition threatens no-confidence motion in parliament
* Demands action on crisis, improved governance
* Industry leaders warn of 20%-30% fall in exports in 2022
* Industry demands seeking urgent help from IMF, ADB, World
Bank
COLOMBO, April 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's main opposition
party on Friday asked the government to resolve an economic
crisis or face a no-confidence motion, as leaders of businesses
from garments to tea and other industries warned that exports
could fall up to 30% this year.
The heavily indebted country has little money left to pay
for imports, which has led to crippling shortages of fuel,
power, food, and increasingly, medicine. Street protests have
gone on nearly non-stop for more than a month, despite a
five-day state of emergency and a two-day curfew.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is running his administration
with only a handful of ministers after his entire cabinet
resigned this week, while the opposition and even some coalition
partners rejected calls for a unity government to deal with the
worst crisis in decades.
At least 41 lawmakers have walked out of the ruling
coalition to become independents, though the government says it
still has a majority in parliament.
"The government needs to address the financial crisis and
work to improve governance, or we will move a no-confidence
motion," Sajith Premadasa, leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya
opposition group, said in parliament.
"It is imperative that Sri Lanka must avoid a disorderly
debt default. The government must work to suspend debt and
appoint financial advisers to start off the process of
restructuring debt."
Parliament proceedings were suspended twice in the morning
as rivals heckled each other, with two members temporarily
removed from the chamber on the orders of the speaker.
Nearly two dozen associations, representing industries that
collectively employ a fifth of the country's 22 million people,
together urged the government to quickly seek financial help
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and
the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
"We need a solution within weeks or the country will fall
off the precipice," Rohan Masakorala, director-general of the
Sri Lanka Association of Manufacturers And Exporters of Rubber
Products, told a news conference.
"Our estimate is that both merchandise and service exports
could drop 20-30% this year due to a dollar shortage, higher
freight costs and power cuts."
RESERVES PLUNGE
Rajapaksa is struggling to find a new finance minister to
hold talks this month with the IMF for emergency loans, after
Ali Sabry submitted his resignation on Tuesday having spent just
a day in office. A ruling party lawmaker said Rajapaksa had yet
to accept Sabry's resignation.
"We are pushing the government and opposition to establish
political stability as soon as possible and give us a way
forward," Masakorala said. "IMF should have happened yesterday."
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have plunged some 70%
in the past two years, hitting $1.93 billion at the end of
March. It has a debt of $1 billion due for payment in July, and
more later in the year.
Inflation, meanwhile, has rocketed to its highest level in
more than a decade, and on Friday evening, the Central Bank of
Sri Lanka is expected to raise key interest rates by as much as
400 basis points (bps) following a 100 bps rise in early March.
The government has secured credit lines and currency swaps
of billions of dollars from India and China but industry leaders
say it needs to do more, urging the central bank governor to
start negotiations urgently.
"The Indian credit lines will only last until end-April,"
said Russell Juriansz, chairman of the Sri Lanka Shippers'
Council.
"We appeal to the president to take the right decision or it
will haunt him for the rest of his life."
In addition to importing essential medicines through a $1
billion credit line with India, Sri Lankan authorities are also
in discussions with the World Health Organization, the World
Bank and the ADB for supplies of drugs, government health
official Saman Rathnayake told Reuters.
(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Raju Gopalakrishnan)