"From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," the speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said on Friday.

Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore following a stopover in the Maldives, after he fled Sri Lanka amid a wave of unrest as his island nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)