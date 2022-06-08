Sri Lanka power union announces strike, raising risk of blackouts

COLOMBO, June 8 (Reuters) - A power sector union in Sri
Lanka said on Wednesday it will go on an indefinite strike from
midnight in protest against new government legislation,
potentially leading to power blackouts in a country already
grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Some 900 out of around 1,100 engineers of the state-run
Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka's main power company,
will not report for duty on Thursday and those already at power
plants, transmission and distribution facilities will leave at
midnight, the CEB Engineers' Union said.
That prompted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to issue a
gazette notification late on Wednesday declaring electricity
supply as an essential service. The legal directive makes it
mandatory for engineers to report to work.
Sri Lanka's deepest economic crisis since independence in
1948 has upended lives of many of its 22 million people, with
long queues for fuel and cooking gas, alongside shortages of
essentials including medicines.
The country was also plagued by long power cuts earlier this
year after a shortage of foreign currency hit imports of fuel
needed to generate electricity, though the situation has
improved as monsoon rains drive hydropower generation.
But the looming strike could bring back power outages, with
no breakthrough so far in talks between the CEB Engineers' Union
and government authorities.
The union is protesting against government plans to amend
legislation governing the country's power sector, which include
removing restrictions on competitive bidding for renewable power
projects.
"Talks with the minister have been unsuccessful. These
amendments are deceitful and are aimed at cancelling the
competitive bidding scheme, which exists to ensure the public
get electricity at the lowest cost," the union's Joint Secretary
Dhammika Wimalaratne told Reuters.
"We can in no way agree to this."
Sri Lanka's government, under new Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe, has been pushing renewable energy as a potential
solution for its power woes, with early interest from some
international players including India's Adani that is looking at
a 500MW solar and wind project.
Kanchana Wijesekera, the country's power and energy
minister, said he expected parliament to pass the amended
regulations on Thursday and accused the union of blocking
much-needed reforms.
The amendments would "pave the way for quick approval and
implementation of long delayed renewable power projects," he
said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka has been asking friendly nations, including India
and China, for credit lines, food and energy. India has already
committed billions of dollars in financial support.
Chinese banks reached out to Sri Lankan authorities after
the country suspended repayment on some of its external debt in
April and "expressed readiness" to find a way to "handle the
matured debts", China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao
Lijian said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"China is ready to work with relevant countries and
international financial institutions to continue to play a
positive role in supporting Sri Lanka's response to current
difficulties and efforts to ease debt burden and realize
sustainable development," Zhao told reporters.
