Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency after day of protests

05/06/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trade unions launch a peaceful protest across Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday following a day of anti-government strikes and protests over the country's deep economic crisis that saw police use tear gas on two occasions.

The measure is effective from Friday, a government notice said, adding the president took the decision in the interest of public security.

Police fired tear gas twice at dozens of protesters outside parliament on Friday, the latest in more than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests amid shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines.

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and government tax cuts, Sri Lanka has been left with as little as $50 million in useable foreign reserves, the finance minister said this week.

Details of the latest emergency regulations were not yet made public, but previous emergency laws have given greater powers to the president to deploy the military, detain people without charge and break up protests.

Hundreds of university students and other protesters gathered on Friday on the main road to parliament where they had started a sit-in on Thursday.

Some hung their underwear on the barricades as an insult to the political leadership. Messages like "Gota go home" - a rallying cry from the protests - were scrawled on some of the underpants and vests.

"We are here because we are sick and tired of politicians lying to us. We want the president and this government to go home," said Purnima Muhandiram, a 42-year-old advertising professional.

Thousands of shops, schools and businesses closed earlier on Friday as public and private sector workers went on strike, demanding the president and the government step down for their handling of the island's worst financial crisis in decades.

Shops were shuttered in major cities around the country and commuters were left stranded as private bus and train operators joined the strike.

The main train station in Colombo's commercial centre was closed on Friday morning and only public buses were operational at the terminal nearby.

Healthcare workers also joined the strike, though emergency services remained operational.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told parliament on Friday the opposition wants to move a no-confidence motion against the president and the government next week.

Rajapaksa has refused to step down, instead repeatedly calling for a unity government led by him.

"We have called multiple times for the formation of a unity government or an interim government but it is the opposition that has refused to extend support," chief government whip and public security minister Prasanna Ranatunge told parliament on Friday.

Rajapaksa previously declared a state of emergency on 1 April but rolled it back after five days.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Frances Kerry)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pCorn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest
RE
02:54pJudge rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection
RE
02:51pU.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
RE
02:50pWall Street slides as investors fear inflation
RE
02:50pU.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month
RE
02:43pExclusive-Canada in talks with Repsol, Pieridae Energy about LNG export terminals -minister
RE
02:41pRosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima
RE
02:40pU.S. CDC identifies 109 cases of hepatitis in children
RE
02:40pDUP says won't back new N.Ireland government without protocol progress
RE
02:33pUnder Armour profit to take hit from higher costs, China curbs; shares tank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
5Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

HOT NEWS