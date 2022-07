COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday after the president fled to the Maldives amid protests.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa notified him of the change. (Reporting by Uitha Jayasinghe, writing by Krishna N. Das, editing by Andrew Heavens)