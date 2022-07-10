Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka protesters plan to occupy president and PM's residences until they quit

07/10/2022 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrators enter the Presidential Secretariat and President's House after Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa fled, in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Leaders of the protest movement in Sri Lanka who have forced the president and prime minister out of their official residences said on Sunday they will occupy the buildings until the two quit office.

"The president has to resign, the prime minister has to resign and the government has to go," said playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera at a news conference at the protest site, flanked by other leaders helping coordinate the movement against the government.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe plan to step down, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayaeshinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11aSouth Korea detects shots apparently launched by North Korea
RE
07:53aHong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper
RE
07:42aU.S. expects Biden and Xi will speak in weeks ahead - Blinken
RE
07:32aJapan ruling coalition seen keeping majority in upper house
RE
07:08aJapan ruling coalition to keep majority in parliamentary vote -exit polls
RE
07:05aAwe and anger in Sri Lanka's ransacked palace
RE
07:01aLdp projected to win 59-69 upper house seats out of 125 seats co…
RE
07:01aLdp and coalition partner komeito projected to win combined 69-8…
RE
07:00aJapan parties open to revising pacifist constitution projected t…
RE
07:00aJapan's ldp-komeito coalition projected to win more than half of…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
3EDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills - gover..
4TUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year
5Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister

HOT NEWS