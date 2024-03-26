The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reduced the Standing Deposit Facility Rate to 8.50% and the Standing Lending Facility Rate to 9.50%, it said in a statement.
The central bank has now slashed interest rates by a total 700 basis points since last year as Sri Lanka's economy began a painful recovery from its worst financial crisis since independence from the British in 1948.
"The Board arrived at this decision following a comprehensive assessment of current and expected domestic and international economic developments, to maintain inflation at the targeted level of 5% over the medium term, while enabling the economy to reach its potential," CBSL said.
The central bank had kept its policy rates unchanged in January to tame inflation after a 3% sales tax increase at the start of the year pushed up prices and boosted inflation to 5.9% in February.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, editing by Swati Bhat)
By Uditha Jayasinghe