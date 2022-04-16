Log in
Sri Lanka regulator halts Colombo Stock Exchange next week

04/16/2022 | 02:46am EDT
Investors react at the Colombo Stock Exchange in Sri Lanka

(Reuters) - The Securities And Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka said on Saturday it was directing the Colombo Stock Exchange to suspend the stock market for five business days from Monday.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
