Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka rows back on organic farming goal, removes ban on chemical fertilisers

11/24/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka rowed back on its goal to become the first country to fully adopt organic farming on Wednesday by removing the ban on use and importation of chemical fertilisers after months of mass protests by farmers and a surge in food price inflation.

The government had completely banned chemical fertilisers when it unveiled a new agricultural policy in April.

Explaining the U-turn at a weekly Cabinet briefing, Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said only the private sector would be allowed to resume imports, which would still be expensive as a subsidy for chemical fertilisers would not be reinstated.

"As a country that is sensitive to the people, because farmers have asked us to do this, Cabinet decided to voluntarily rescind the gazette notification banning imports," he added. 

The ban on all chemical fertiliser, pesticides, weedicides and fungicides was implemented on April 26, prompting thousands of furious farmers to join street protests, demanding the government adopt a hybrid policy, to allow both organic and chemical fertiliser. 

The chemical fertiliser ban, combined with bad weather, contributed to inflation hitting a 47-month high of 8.3% in October as food inflation rose to 11.7% amid falling crop yields.

Sri Lanka has more than 2 million farmers, and up to 70% of its 22 million population is directly or indirectly dependant on agriculture.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Swati Bhat and Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aRobotics maker AutoStore doubles revenue, warns of margin impact
RE
01:25aAsian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
RE
01:22aNASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
RE
01:22aNasa launches asteroid-deflection spacecraft from california on first test mission of planetary defense system
RE
01:21aSri Lanka rows back on organic farming goal, removes ban on chemical fertilisers
RE
01:19aExplainer-What is happening with U.S. gasoline prices?
RE
01:17aConsortium of Japanese firms to test digital currency in coming months, launch in FY2022
RE
01:12aAsian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
RE
01:10aPhilippines temporarily limits rice imports from Vietnam
RE
01:02aJapan to release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from reserve
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock
3Texas wins contest to host Samsung's new $17 billion chip plant
4Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party
5Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies

HOT NEWS