Sri Lanka's Water Resources: Preserving Identity, Transforming Lives

03/22/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
Investments to continue progress

Despite these achievements, challenges such as impacts of climate change, financial uncertainty, aging infrastructure and water quality issues among others remain. Major investments are needed to overcome these challenges.

Since 1998, the World Bank has supported the Sri Lankan government in providing drinking water and sanitation to the country's 21.8 million people. Sri Lanka's Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project (WaSSIP), the latest and third World Bank financed project in the water sector, finances new water supply systems, rehabilitation of existing water supply systems, toilets for households and schools, and septage treatment plants.

The project works to extend access to safe drinking water and sanitation, and improved hygiene behaviour for nearly 700,000 people in urban, rural and estate areas in seven districts in Sri Lanka. It aims to reach those in danger of being left out of the progress made in recent years and potentially being left even further behind by the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impacts.

The Integrated Watershed and Water Resources Management Project (IWWRMP) will continue the World Bank's engagement to rehabilitate aging dams, irrigation canals and manage water resources in an integrated way. The project is expected to help lessen longer term economic impacts of climate change and improve agricultural production and livelihoods.

'Water is important for Sri Lanka's development as reflected by the share in the GDP, workforce or export earnings of water-intensive sectors like agriculture, textiles, and tourism,' Mr Takuya Kamata, Practice Manager said. 'Water supply and sanitation has been clearly prioritised by the government and we will continue to support investments in the sector.'

Preserving this culturally, historically and economically valuable resource, and ensuring that all Sri Lankans can benefit from it will make life easier for people like Mrs. Sawundari from Killinochi and Mrs. Chandani from Nuwara Eliya, and provide more opportunities for their children to grow and develop in safe environments. Maintaining and expanding the infrastructure that supports the water sector is now more important than ever.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 18:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
