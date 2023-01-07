Sri Lanka's central bank to restrict use of overnight deposit facility

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank
said on Saturday it would restrict commercial lenders' use of an
overnight deposit facility to park excess liquidity and earn
interest to a maximum of five times a month, pushing banks to
instead utilise domestic money markets.
Some banks have shown an "over dependence on overnight
facilities offered by the Central Bank, which are available to
be used as fall back options after utilizing all other funding
options," the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said in a
statement.
The measure, to come into effect from Jan. 16, will support
the revival of the domestic money market which has been largely
inactive for the last few months, the CBSL said.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven
decades, triggered by a plunge in its foreign exchange reserves
that led to shortages of essentials and stoked public unrest.
(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal#
Editing by Mark Potter)