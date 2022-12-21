Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price
Index (NCPI) eased year-on-year to 65% in November
after a 70.6% jump in October, the statistics department said on
Wednesday.
Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food
inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of
the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.
Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for
nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in
seven decades and an ill-thought out ban on chemical fertilizer
implemented last year, which has since been reversed.
"November has shown a faster deceleration than expected and
this is likely to continue but the easing could be offset by an
electricity power increase the government may implement early
next year," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First
Capital.
Inflation is projected to decline below 60% by the end
of the year but is projected to return to single digit level in
the third quarter of next year, he added.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe
predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was
followed, inflation could drop to 4%-5% by the end of next year.
The NCPI captures broad retail price inflation across
the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every
month.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI),
released at the end of each month, is more closely monitored. It
acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows
how inflation is evolving in the biggest city of Colombo.
The CCPI eased to 61% in November, data showed last
month.
In September, Sri Lanka reached a preliminary deal with
the International Monetary Fund for a $2.9 billion bailout but
it needs to get its debt on a sustainable track and put its
public finances in order before funds can be disbursed.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby
Chopra)