Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov

12/21/2022 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) eased year-on-year to 65% in November after a 70.6% jump in October, the statistics department said on Wednesday.

Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out ban on chemical fertilizer implemented last year, which has since been reversed.

"November has shown a faster deceleration than expected and this is likely to continue but the easing could be offset by an electricity power increase the government may implement early next year," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital.

Inflation is projected to decline below 60% by the end of the year but is projected to return to single digit level in the third quarter of next year, he added.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to 4%-5% by the end of next year.

The NCPI captures broad retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), released at the end of each month, is more closely monitored. It acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in the biggest city of Colombo.

The CCPI eased to 61% in November, data showed last month.

In September, Sri Lanka reached a preliminary deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $2.9 billion bailout but it needs to get its debt on a sustainable track and put its public finances in order before funds can be disbursed. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST CAPITAL S.P.A. 0.00% 18.85 Delayed Quote.-16.95%
FIRST CAPITAL, INC. 0.76% 23.75 Delayed Quote.-41.36%
Latest news "Economy"
05:28aEuro zone yields edge down, hawkish central banks still in focus
RE
05:23aGold eases in narrow range as traders eye economic data
RE
05:21aPoles count the cost of Christmas carp as prices soar
RE
05:17aGhana economy slows to 2.9% year-on-year in Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021
RE
05:17aOrban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023
RE
05:17aIndia's RBI may hike repo rate to 6.75% in 2023 - IDBI Bank's Arun Bansal
RE
05:11aRupee marginally lower, forward premiums hover at 1-month high
RE
05:10aSri Lanka's national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov
RE
05:10aGhana economy grows 2.9% in third quarter of 2022
RE
05:10aGhana stats office: gdp growth at 2.9% in third quarter of 2022…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
2Mitsui : Enters into Agreements with Florence Copper LLC for Low-Carbon..
3TeamViewer : Announces Kazuhiro Fujii as Managing Director of TeamViewe..
4Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
5Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture

HOT NEWS