Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments

01/09/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments as part of efforts to help the South Asian country weather a worsening financial crisis, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Rajapaksa made the request during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has benefited from billions of dollars in soft loans from China but the island nation is currently in the midst of a foreign exchange crisis placing it on the verge of default, according to analysts.

"The president pointed out that it would be a great relief to the country if attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," Rajapaksa's office said in the statement.

China is Sri Lanka's fourth biggest lender, behind international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan.

Over the last decade China has lent Sri Lanka over $5 billion for highways, ports, an airport and a coal power plant. But critics charge the funds were used for white elephant projects with low returns, which China has denied.

Rajapaksa also requested China to provide "concessional terms" for its exports to Sri Lanka, which amounted to about $3.5 billion in 2020, the statement said, but did not give more details. Rajapaksa also proposed allowing Chinese tourists to return to Sri Lanka provided they adhere to strict COVID restrictions, including only staying at pre-approved hotels and visiting only certain tourist attractions.

Before the pandemic China was Sri Lanka's main source of tourists and the island imports more goods from China than from any other country.

Sri Lanka is a key part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a long-term plan to fund and build infrastructure linking China to the rest of the world, but which others including the United States have labelled a "debt trap" for smaller nations.

Sri Lanka has to repay about $4.5 billion in debt this year starting with a $500 million International Sovereign Bond (ISB)maturing on Jan. 18.

A $1.5 billion yuan swap from China helped the island boost its reserves to $3.1 billion at the end of December.

Debt repayment to China in 2022 is likely to be smaller than its ISB commitments of $1.54 billion, at about $400 million-$500 million, a Sri Lankan finance ministry source told Reuters.

Sri Lanka's central bank has repeatedly assured all debt repayments will be met and said funds for the January ISB has already been allocated.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Editing by Rupam Jain and Susan Fenton)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISB CORPORATION -0.10% 969 End-of-day quote.-4.63%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.3803 Delayed Quote.0.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aFire tears through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
RE
10:00aANALYSIS-BIDEN'S 2022 PITCH : target Trump acolytes, woo swing voters
RE
09:28aBosnian Serbs celebrate statehood day defying bans, sanctions
RE
09:17aANALYSIS-BIDEN'S 2022 PITCH : target Trump acolytes, woo swing voters
RE
09:08aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Holds Talks with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
PU
09:02aNO CONCESSIONS : Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.
RE
09:02aNO CONCESSIONS : Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.
RE
08:50aAlgeria's Sonatrach to launch first offshore oil drilling in 2023 - state media
RE
08:45aWall St Week Ahead-Hawkish Fed gives value stocks a second wind
RE
08:39aVenezuela's Barinas state, birthplace of Chavez, begins re-run of governor vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No concessions: Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.
2Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
3China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicr..
4UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
5German government addresses spiralling energy prices

HOT NEWS