Sri Lanka's stock market halts trading, restricts trading hours due to power cuts

COLOMBO, March 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's stock market
halted trading for 30 minutes on Thursday, the third such
suspension in two days, after an index tracking leading
companies dropped by over 5%, the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE)
said in a statement.
The island nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic
crisis in decades, with severely depleted foreign exchange
reserves stalling the imports of essentials including fuel,
leading to power cuts of up to 13 hours across most parts of the
country.
At the request of stock brokers, the CSE said on Thursday
it would restrict trading to two hours, instead of the usual
four-and-a-half hours, for the rest of the week due to power
cuts.
The market slid after trading opened.
"Concerns on the macro side, together with news of shorter
trading hours plus increased power cuts is driving negative
sentiment," said Roshini Gamage, an analyst at brokerage firm
Lanka Securities.
"Overall weak sentiment is driving the drop in the market,"
Gamage said.
The CSE halted trading twice on Wednesday as worries over
the economic crisis deepened and power cuts rippled across the
country.
The prolonged power cuts have been partly caused by the
government's inability to pay $52 million for a 37,000 tonne
diesel shipment that was awaiting offloading at Sri Lanka's main
port of Colombo.
The ongoing crisis is result of badly-timed tax cuts and the
impact of the pandemic, coupled with historically weak
government finances, leading Sri Lanka's foreign exchange
reserves to drop by 70% in the last two years.
The country was left with reserves of $2.31 billion as of
February, pushing the government to seek help from the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)