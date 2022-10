COLOMBO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in its credit reconciliation process, the South Asian island nation said on Thursday.

Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament, a statement from his media division said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)