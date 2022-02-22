Sri Lanka says open to talks with IMF as economic situation worsens

COLOMBO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is open to discussions
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other
multilateral lenders for assistance, a cabinet spokesman said on
Tuesday, as it faces its worst economic crisis in years.
"Sri Lanka has sought IMF assistance multiple times in the
past and we are still open to that option," cabinet spokesman
and Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have plummeted to
$2.36 billion, hitting imports of essential goods, including
fuel, and inflation is quickening.
The island nation of 22 million people also faces debt
repayment obligations of about $4 billion this year, and
opposition leaders and economists are pushing the government to
seek assistance from the likes of the IMF.
"We are keeping lines of communication open with the IMF and
other multilateral lenders such as the Asian Development Bank,"
Pathirana told reporters.
Some opposition members have also urged the government to
table in parliament an upcoming IMF assessment of the economic
and financial situation, conducted as part of its regular
Article IV consultations.
"It is essential that the government table this document
before parliament and clearly state their plan for addressing
this crisis in a sustainable manner," said opposition member of
parliament Harsha de Silva.
'HOPE AND PRAY'
With fuel stocks sufficient for supplies for only a few
days, Pathirana said the central bank had been directed to
release funds for fuel shipments.
Sri Lanka is trying to arrange a payment of $35 million for
a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel, which would still only
meet demand for about six days.
The fuel shortage is also hitting power supply, with the
power regulator warning of five to six hours a day of rolling
power cuts known as load shedding over the next few days unless
supplies to thermal power plants increase.
Pathirana said any further increase in global oil prices
would make the situation even more difficult.
"We hope and pray no war in Ukraine as soaring oil prices
will really hurt Sri Lanka," he said.
