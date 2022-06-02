Sri Lanka seeks to secure $5 billion in funds for import payments

COLOMBO, June 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka seeks to secure around
$5 billion in funding this year to cover repayments for fuel
imports and other items bought through credit lines, and another
$1 billion to bolster its foreign reserves, the prime minister's
office said on Thursday.
The island nation is grappling with its worst financial
crisis in over seven decades with a severe foreign exchange
shortage that has left it struggling to pay for essential
imports including food, fuel, fertilisers and medicines.
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves stood at $1.81 billion
in April.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office last
month after mass protests forced the resignation of his
predecessor, has raised taxes to shore up government revenues
and plans to cut expenditure sharply in an interim budget to be
presented within weeks.
Sri Lanka is also negotiating a bailout package with the
International Monetary Fund, which could potentially enable it
to borrow at least $3 billion via the lender's extended fund
facility.
"He elaborated that discussions with the IMF are proceeding
and he was hopeful that negotiations would conclude by the end
of the month," Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement,
referring to a discussion between the prime minister and local
chambers of commerce.
Wickremesinghe said that any bridging finance would depend
on Sri Lanka reaching an agreement with the IMF, the statement
added.
So far, Sri Lanka has received two credit lines worth $1.5
billion from India for fuel and essential imports. The
neighbours are also in talks for another $500 million credit
line to fund fuel imports.
Sri Lanka is also asking other countries for help, including
Japan, which has long-standing commercial ties with the island
nation. However, relations with Tokyo, which has also been a key
lender to Sri Lanka, cooled after Sri Lanka in 2020 cancelled a
$1.5 billion light railway project that was to be largely funded
by Japan.
"He (Wickremesinghe) added that relations with Japan had
broken down, and it would take a while to repair those relations
and regain their confidence," the statement from the prime
minister's office said.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal and
Susan Fenton)