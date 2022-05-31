Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

May 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for the
sixth straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by financial
stocks, as the island nation raised taxes to maximise revenue
against the backdrop of the country's crippling economic crisis.
* The CSE All-Share index closed down 1.5% at
8,108.09.
* Sri Lanka's cash-strapped government on Tuesday announced
a taxation overhaul to boost revenue, hiking value added taxes
and corporate income tax, and slashing the relief given to
individual taxpayers.
* The country also wants farmers to plant more rice as part
of plans to avert a severe food shortage, a top official said on
Tuesday, as experts warned of a 50% drop in production that
would worsen the impact of its already-severe financial crisis.
* Last week, the International Monetary Fund said it was in
talks with Sri Lanka's authorities on a package that would
restore economic stability and debt sustainability.
* Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, is
reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in
1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange curtailing
imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines.
* The equity market turnover was 1.62 billion Sri Lankan
rupees ($4.56 million).
* Trading volume fell to 105.3 million shares from 134.0
million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
purchasing shares worth 153.3 million rupees, while domestic
investors were net sellers with 1.54 billion rupees worth of
shares sold, according to exchange data.
($1 = 355.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
