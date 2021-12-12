Sri Lanka shows off giant natural blue sapphire

COLOMBO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday
put on show what they said was the world's largest natural
corundum blue sapphire, weighing 310 kilograms, which was found
in a gem pit about three months ago.
Local gemologists, who have examined the sapphire, said it
was one of the rarest gems in the world as it weighed more than
300 kilograms. International organisations are yet to certify
the precious stone.
The sapphire was put on display at the home of one of the
gem pit owners in Horana, 65 kilometres (40 miles) south of
Colombo. A group of Buddhist monks chanted blessings for the
gemstone before it was unveiled.
The stone was found in the gem-rich Ratnapura area where
local people had previously found the world's largest star
sapphire cluster in a backyard by accident
Ratnapura is known as the gem capital of the South Asian
country, which is a leading exporter of sapphires and other
precious gems.
The country earned around half a billion dollars through the
export of gems, diamonds and other jewellery last year, the
local gems and jewellery industry body has reported.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, Editing by Rupam
Jain and Jane Merriman)