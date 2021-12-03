Sri Lanka suspend cooking gas cylinder sales over mystery explosions

COLOMBO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government on
Friday suspended distribution of all gas cylinders following an
alarming rise in unexplained cooking gas explosions and fires
that have injured many people across the island nation in recent
weeks.
Consumer protection minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna told
media the decision was taken after about 60 explosions were
recorded on Thursday. There were no plans to order a total
cylinder recall at this time, he added.
On Wednesday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a
committee to investigate the incidents and provide a report
within two weeks following police and media reports of 14
explosions in a single day.
"Gas distribution has been suspended so companies can add
adequate amounts of ethyl mercaptan to the gas cylinders. If
there is a leak the smell from this chemical will help household
members detect it quickly. The gas companies have assured us
this can be done in 2-3 days. After that distribution will
recommence," Alagiyawanna said.
Ethyl Mercaptan is commonly used as an additive to odorless
gases like butane, propane, and petroleum to warn users in case
of leaks.
State-run Litro gas, which provides more than 80% of Sri
Lanka's liquefied petroleum gas cylinders for both domestic and
commercial use, as well as Laugfs Gas have been notified of the
suspension order.
Both companies had earlier rejected claims the explosions
are due to a change in the propane and butane mix of cylinders.
However, Alagiyawanna warned that if investigations reveal
the gas companies made changes sans regulatory approvals legal
action would be taken against them by the government.
"The two gas companies have to take responsibility for this
situation. If any decision was taken to increase profits that
may have ended up harming the public then we will take steps to
ensure accountability."
The government will also conduct sample testing on all
future gas shipments to the country and return any stocks that
do not meet local standards.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe;
Editing by Euan Rocha and Angus MacSwan)