Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 10:41am EDT

Sri Lanka has suspended a $1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday.

The project, meant to ease congestion in the city, was being financed through a $1.4 billion soft loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

"It is on temporary hold because of foreign exchange difficulties we are facing now. Some other projects have also been temporarily halted," Monti Ranatunga, secretary to the Secretary to the ministry of transport, told Reuters.

Earlier, local media reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had written a letter asking the transport ministry to cancel the light rail project because of high costs.

Rajapaksa's office confirmed the despatch of a letter, but declined to give further details.

Sri Lanka, which lies along key shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, has become a hotspot for influence between India and Japan on the one side and China on the other.

China has built ports, highways and power stations on the island as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, prompting a pushback from India which has long seen the island as part of its sphere of influence.

In recent years Japan has also sought to step up investment in infrastructure there in partnership with India.

(Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aEU chair Germany tells parliament to get COVID recovery cash through
RE
10:52aGlobal economic outlook 'somewhat less dire' than expected - IMF
RE
10:48aBritain's Sunak denies saying economy will be permanently damaged
RE
10:46aU.S. labor market slowing as fiscal stimulus fades
RE
10:45aTÜRKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TÜRK ANONIM ORTAKLIGI : VakıfBank became a Carbon Negative company
PU
10:45aAMAFI - 20-40 - Report CMU
PU
10:45aAMAFI ASSOCIATION FRANÇAISE DES MARCH&EAC : - 20-40 - Rapport UMC
PU
10:41aSri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs
RE
10:38aFirms Conduct 'War Games' to Prepare for External Threats -- Journal Report
DJ
10:37aTop U.S. markets watchdog says blank-check IPOs offer 'healthy competition'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group