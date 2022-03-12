Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka tightens trade rules to boost currency reserves

03/12/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Central Bank tightened trade restrictions on Saturday, ordering exporters to repatriate foreign exchange earnings within 180 days of transactions in a bid to improve country's depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka is tackling its worst financial crisis in over a decade, struggling to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicines and with just $2.31 billion of reserves.

The bank's moves include mandatory currency conversion for exporters of goods and services to change their foreign exchange earnings into Sri Lankan rupees.

"All licensed banks are required to strictly monitor receipts of goods to Sri Lanka," the central bank stated in a notification, adding that it "has the right to initiate action against non-compliance by any exporter or licensed banks".

The state-run oil company on Friday increased prices by 55 to 95 rupees (22-24 cents) per litre for most fuels to offset losses after Sri Lanka introduced a flexible exchange rate that saw the rupee plunge 30% to 260 rupees to the dollar.

($1 = 250.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Rupam Jain, Stephen Coates and William Mallard)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.50% 1.3036 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.784 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.94% 1.0909 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.013057 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.91% 112.34 Delayed Quote.44.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.96% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.0.51%
ON HOLDING AG -4.47% 22.02 End-of-day quote.-41.76%
WTI 1.56% 109.14 Delayed Quote.46.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aFighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says it hopes humanitarian corridors can open
RE
02:49aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
RE
02:13aJapan senior coalition lawmaker urges economic stimulus
RE
01:47aTanzania expects government spending to rise 8% in year from July
RE
01:44aUkraine humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol, could open on Saturday -Ukraine official
RE
01:38aZambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85
RE
01:38aUk defence ministry says beyond kyiv, the cities of kharkiv, che…
RE
01:36aUk defence ministry says fighting north-west of kyiv continues w…
RE
01:13aChile's new leftist president marks political shift
RE
12:32aJailed Nicaraguan opposition leader Chamorro, brother found guilty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regrou..
2Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
3Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia
4India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
5Lawmaker calls for block on Instagram after Meta allows hate speech aga..

HOT NEWS