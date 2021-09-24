Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka to cease building coal-fired plants, aims to be net-zero emitter by 2050

09/24/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will cease building new coal-fired power plants and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in an address to the United Nations International Energy Forum on Friday.

Sri Lanka has set a target of achieving 70% of all its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

"Sri Lanka is happy to be a co-lead of the Energy Compact for No New Coal Power," Rajapaksa said.

Governments including Sri Lanka, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Montenegro, and the UK have announced a No New Coal Power Compact to halt the construction of coal-fired power plants, according to climate advocacy group Sustainable Energy for All.

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, and small and large hydro power plants together account for half of the island nation's installed electricity capacity, with coal and oil-fired power accounting for the rest.

Renewable and hydroelectric power currently account for about 35% of the country's power demand.

"Our aim is to transition away from fossil fuels, promote de-carbonization, and make Sri Lanka a carbon neutral country by 2050," he said on Friday.

Faced with what they see as an existential threat, leaders from low-lying and island nations implored rich countries at the United Nations General Assembly this week to act more forcefully against a warming planet.

Sri Lanka is the latest Asian country to pledge an end to building new coal-fired power, following similar moves by South Korea and Japan earlier this year. Asia accounts for a lion's share of global coal consumption.

Sri Lanka's announcement follows China's pledge to not build new coal-fired power projects abroad at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

China has significant investments in infrastructure and energy projects in Asian countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and in African countries such as Kenya.

Sri Lanka will also discourage imports of fossil fuel-powered vehicles, encourage adoption of electric cars and investments in green energy, Rajapaksa said.

"I request countries that have the required capabilities to support developing nations as they attempt this transition to more sustainable energy generation," he said. (Additional reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11pHuawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement on charges, allowing her to leave Canada
RE
03:06pHuawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle
RE
03:02pU.S. probes security impact of importing magnets used in fighter jets, missiles
RE
03:01pGeorgieva says she would never urge the alteration of data and analysis to please a particular government
RE
02:56pGeorgieva says she regrets and is sorry that some colleagues did not feel like they could raise concerns about data integrity with her
RE
02:54pGeorgieva says she acted to prevent proposal by members of office of then-world bank president kim to incorporate hong kong into china’s ranking in 2018 report
RE
02:51pImf's georgieva says wilmerhale report has fundamental errors, including linkage between china's 'doing business 2018' ranking and discussions about world bank capital increase
RE
02:49pHuawei CFO hearing in U.S. extradition case to take place in Canada court
RE
02:49pHuawei cfo meng wanzhou's hearing in u.s. extradition case to take place in british columbia court at 5 p.m. et - court release
RE
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St near even, dragged by Nike 6% drop after warning
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande misses payment deadlin..
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
3Nervousness rises
4Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges
5China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets

HOT NEWS