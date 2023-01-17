Sri Lanka to cut recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023

COLOMBO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet said on
Tuesday that it will cut its recurrent budget expenditure by 6%
in 2023 as the country battles its worst financial crisis in
seven decades and is seeking support from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF).
The cabinet also approved a proposal to delay salaries of
some public employees to manage public finances, cabinet
spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
"Under successive governments Sri Lanka has printed money to
bridge the gap between public revenue and expenditure, but due
to the financial crisis and our attempts to get support from the
IMF there are restrictions to print money, so the only option is
to reduce expenditure," Gunawardana said.
Sri Lanka has to put its massively indebted public finances
in order to unlock a $2.9 billion IMF loan that was agreed in
September.
"Talks with bilateral lenders including India and China to
restructure Sri Lanka's debt are progressing well and we are
hopeful of finalising support from the IMF in the first quarter
of 2023," he added.
The country's central bank expects Sri Lanka's economy to
record a gradual recovery from the second half of 2023 and to
sustain growth momentum beyond that.
