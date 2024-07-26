July 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will vote on Sept. 21 to elect a new president, a government notice said on Friday, a crucial contest that is expected to determine the future of reforms in the South Asian island nation weathering its worst financial crisis in decades. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Chandni Shah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stock Market News
Hollywood's videogame performers to go on strike over AI, pay concerns
VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) Alex Hanly CEO Interview - Becancour Refinery Project
Former UK minister Mel Stride to enter Conservative leadership race, BBC reports
Japan's top currency diplomat calls for vigilance to excessive FX fluctuations
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on Sept 21, govt notice says