Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sri Lanka to make $2.6 bln in loan repayments in first half of year

02/21/2023 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved loan repayments worth $2.6 billion in the first half of this year, in line with its debt suspension plans, its cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The island of 22 million people is tangled in the worst financial crisis in over seven decades, triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange that forced the country to annouce a suspension of foreign debt repayments in April 2022.

However, Sri Lanka will continue to repay multilateral loans from several organisations including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, cabinet spokersperson and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.

The loan repayments will include $2 billion in foreign loan repayments and $540 million in interest payments.

Repayments will also include $709 million in dollar-denominated Sri Lanka Development Bonds and $46 million in interest payments, Gunewardana added.

Sri Lanka signed a preliminary agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last September but has to put its debt on a sustainable path before disbursements can begin.

"Talks with the IMF are at the final stage but they have not been concluded so it is imperative that public finances are handled carefully. These debt repayments will be done within the borrowing limits set in the budget for 2023," Gunawardana said.

India and Paris Club members have declared support to help Sri Lanka's debt restructuring but the island is still in negotiations with China, which is the largest bilateral lender, for simmilar financing assurances, Gunawardana said. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:54aDental implant maker Straumann sees 2023 sales growth
RE
01:51aSwiss OC Oerlikon sees lower margins, to cut jobs as costs rise
RE
01:49aEngie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices
RE
01:48aIndian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO
RE
01:46aHSBC CEO: China property market outlook on the mend
RE
01:44aSri Lanka to make $2.6 bln in loan repayments in first half of year
RE
01:44aChina's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
RE
01:34aEthiopia commission accuses Oromiya rebels of killing 50 people
RE
01:30aTears and photos as Japan sends giant panda 'home' to China
RE
01:29aHsbc ceo: seeing encouraging signs of pick-up in market activity…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
2MediciNova Announces New Data Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblast..
3HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
4Corn near 1-week high on Argentina supply woes, soybeans firm
5Analysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt e..

HOT NEWS