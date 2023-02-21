Sri Lanka to make $2.6 bln in loan repayments in first half of year

COLOMBO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet has
approved loan repayments worth $2.6 billion in the first half of
this year, in line with its debt suspension plans, its cabinet
spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The island of 22 million people is tangled in the worst
financial crisis in over seven decades, triggered by a severe
shortage of foreign exchange that forced the country to annouce
a suspension of foreign debt repayments in April 2022.
However, Sri Lanka will continue to repay multilateral loans
from several organisations including the World Bank and Asian
Development Bank, cabinet spokersperson and Transport Minister
Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
The loan repayments will include $2 billion in foreign loan
repayments and $540 million in interest payments.
Repayments will also include $709 million in
dollar-denominated Sri Lanka Development Bonds and $46 million
in interest payments, Gunewardana added.
Sri Lanka signed a preliminary agreement for a $2.9 billion
bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last
September but has to put its debt on a sustainable path before
disbursements can begin.
"Talks with the IMF are at the final stage but they have not
been concluded so it is imperative that public finances are
handled carefully. These debt repayments will be done within the
borrowing limits set in the budget for 2023," Gunawardana said.
India and Paris Club members have declared support to help
Sri Lanka's debt restructuring but the island is still in
negotiations with China, which is the largest bilateral lender,
for simmilar financing assurances, Gunawardana said.
