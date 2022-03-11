Sri Lanka to start talks with IMF on debt restructuring - sources

COLOMBO, March 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will begin talks
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month on a plan
to help the crisis-hit country, including assistance with debt
restructuring and managing its foreign exchange shortage, three
sources said on Friday.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in years.
With foreign exchange reserves standing at a paltry $2.31
billion, the country is struggling to pay for critical imports
including fuel, food and medicines.
The move to approach the IMF for help comes after months of
resistance from Sri Lanka's government and central bank, despite
calls from opposition leaders and experts to seek a bailout
package.
Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will travel to Washington
D.C. in mid-April to present Sri Lanka's proposal to senior IMF
officials, two sources with knowledge of the ongoing discussions
told Reuters.
"We are taking our proposal and a plan," one of the sources
said, declining to be named since the discussions are
confidential. "The government is serious about fixing things."
The island nation has to repay about $4 billion in foreign
debt this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign
bond maturing in July.
"We will discuss options based on our plans," the source
said.
Sri Lanka's finance ministry and the IMF did not immediately
respond to questions from Reuters.
'TOUGH SITUATION'
A combination of historically weak government finances,
badly timed tax cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the
country's lucrative tourism industry and foreign remittances,
have wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka's economy.
In a periodic review last week, the IMF called on the
government to implement a "credible and coherent" strategy to
repay debt and restore macroeconomic stability.
"The country faces mounting challenges, including public
debt that has risen to unsustainable levels, low international
reserves, and persistently large financing needs in the coming
years," the IMF said.
To find a way out of the crisis, the government will seek
assistance with debt restructuring, the foreign exchange crisis,
bolstering revenue generation and reforming state-owned
enterprises, the source said.
"This is a tough situation," the source said, "We want to
see what support we can get from the IMF."
In recent weeks, the country of 22 million has faced rolling
electricity cuts. Bakeries have run out of gas and many fuel
pumps have run dry. Soaring oil prices have added to the
government's woes.
Late on Monday, Sri Lanka's Central Bank implemented a
flexible exchange rate for the rupee, triggering a devaluation
of about 30% and driving up the prices of many essential items.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in COLOMBO and Devjyot Ghoshal
in NEW DELHI; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)