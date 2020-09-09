Log in
Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

09/09/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Sri Lanka will take legal action against the owner of the oil supertanker that caught fire on Thursday as there is a large leakage of bunker oil from the stricken vessel, an official at the Marine Environment Protection Authority said.

"We are deciding whether to claim criminal liability or civil liability or both," Jagath Gunesekara, Deputy General Manager of the Authority said. He said action will be filed under Sri Lankan laws protecting the marine ecosystem.

Greece-based Porto Emporios Shipping Inc is the registered owner of the 20-year old Panama-flagged very large crude carrier New Diamond, according to Refinitiv data. New Shipping Ltd is the manger of the vessel. There was no immediate comment from either company.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

